Houston Happens – Bride disinvites her own mother from wedding, Growling airline passenger arrested, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Power Wizard, Back-to-school tips from ExxonMobil, Kidcast, and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has today’s top talkers to help you get over the hump. From the bride who disinvited her own mom to her wedding, to the unruly, growling passenger arrested following a flight from LAX, to a banana tree potted in a pothole.

Plus, see how you can slim your waist line with Innovative Lasers of Houston. And TV host, mom, and Founder of Hispana Global, Jeannette Kaplun, shares her top tips for a successful return to school. Also, save money in a flash with the help of Power Wizard.

And it’s Weather Wednesday so that means its time for your Kidcasts. Submit your own kidcast by emailing: news@cw39.com.

————————————————————————————————————————

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.