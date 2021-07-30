Houston Happens – SmileTexas, Dogtopia Houston Galleria, Power Wizard

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good morning! It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road. Today she’s at SmileTexas, where people come from around the nation and even the World to get a stunning new smile.

Also, did you get a pandemic pooch but don’t know what to do with your dog, now that you have to return to a more normal life? Dogtopia Houston Galleria has a solution for all pet owners.

And are you “doggone” tired of paying too much on your electric bill? Allow Power Wizard to save you money in a flash.

