HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a special show in store for you today in honor of Juneteenth!

First, in today’s top talkers Maggie has a recap of some family fun for Father’s Day at Home Run Dugout and Houston Museum of Natural Science. Also, from our Founder’s Day of Caring at the Houston Food Bank.

In honor of Juneteenth we are joined by The Brunch Bus Food Truck, Houston’s first mobile brunch food truck. They are serving up delicious eats and some Juneteenth trivia! Keep an eye out on their Instagram page, they’ll be asking trivia questions throughout the day for a chance to win FREE food!

Plus, the Children’s Museum of Houston is joining us LIVE ahead of its Juneteenth Celebration.

Enjoy a sneak peek performance from the Ensemble Theatre. You can catch the entire performance this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m..

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

