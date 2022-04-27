HOUSTON (KIAH) We are getting you over the hump with all things spring on today’s Houston Happens! We have the latest tips for at home hair care with Sally Beauty. Then we have all your top travel trends and places you have to visit as the temps warm up and the sun starts to shine.

We will also show you an amazing prom dress that’s made out of Harry Potter book pages! You can’t miss it!

Join us for a fun-filled show Wednesday on Houston Happens.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.