Houston Happens – Tax Day for Texans, lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy, and must-haves with Courtney Bustillos

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your day off on a positive and uplifting note with today’s top talker. Meet the high school senior who is making headlines after donating her $40,000 scholarship during graduation.

And school is out for the summer, before you send your kids off to summer camp, CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston Rania Mankarious shares some advice in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

It’s also Tax Day for Texans after the IRS extended the deadline due to the winter storm. We have some tax tips before you file.

Father’s Day is near and if you’re looking for the perfect gift idea lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy shares some amazing products for dad along with ones for the entire family to enjoy this summer. Also, email us your fave Father’s Day pictures to news@cw39.com and we’ll share on air during Houston Happens this Friday.

Also, look and feel your best this summer thanks to some must-have products from lifestyle expert Courtney Bustillos.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

