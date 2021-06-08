Houston Happens – Texas TikTok, Crime Tip, Power Wizard, summer recipes and drinks

HOUSTON (KIAH) On today’s Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey are serving up some talkers. Including the Texas woman whose TikTok video has gone viral after she finds a tracking device in her purse. It’s also Crime Tip Tuesday and CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, Rania Mankarious is talking about summer safety.

Speaking of summer, temps may feel scorching but you don’t have to get scorched by high electric rates, thanks to Power Wizard.

And if you’re looking for some refreshing summer recipes and drinks, we’ve got ya covered!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

