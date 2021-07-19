Houston Happens – The Not Impossible Foundation, Japan 2020 cardboard beds, Motivational Monday,

Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey. They have today’s top talkers from the beds for athletes at Japan 2020. To the Yankees fan who has been banned for life from Major League Baseball!

And on this Motivational Monday meet a local boutique owner who went from operating in her living room to running a multi-million-dollar operation.

Plus, we’re getting ready for National Waterpark Day on July 28th with lifestyle influencer Megan Thomas Head.

Also, find out how The Not Impossible Foundation has joined forces with digital transformation firm Genpact (NYSE: G) to grow and improve its ability to confront food insecurity using “Technology for the Sake of Humanity.”

