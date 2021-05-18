Houston Happens – The Travel Mom, new Houston Zoo baby and Crime Tip Tuesday

Houston Happens

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) It’s Tuesday and we’re adding a little sunshine on this rainy day! Join CW39 Houston host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey.

They’re talking about a gender reveal that has gone viral, all thanks to the dad-to-be’s reaction. Plus, there’s a new baby boy at the Houston Zoo! And did you know that May is National Foster Care Month. We speak to a doctor who was in the system and how she’s now helping other children in foster care.

Also, it’s Crime Tip Tuesday with the CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, Rania Mankarious. Today she warns parents about how easy it is for kids to buy drugs and fake pills on social media.

Plus, Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom is taking us on a trip to Orlando! Oh and did we mention she’s giving away a vacation there?!

You don’t want to miss today’s show!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

