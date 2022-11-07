HOUSTON (KIAH) – The celebration from the Astros World Series victory on Saturday continues into Monday with the championship parade!

The parade starts at 12 p.m. with plenty of road closures to avoid. We break down the parade route while Seth Kovar tells us what fans should expect to see.

Now that the postseason is over we can go full steam ahead with planning the holidays! The Nutcracker Market kicks off the holiday season this weekend and we have all the details.

Plus, if you want to avoid the holiday stress, Elizabeth Werner breaks down all of the must haves this season.

Have you ever had problems streaming your favorite show? Or maybe working from home has too many challenges when it comes to your internet. Verizon has the perfect solution!

