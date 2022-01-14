HOUSTON (KIAH) The Chevron Houston Marathon is this weekend and we have a special guest joining us live to share her incredible journey and why she is running. Plus, our own Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett will join us to talk about the charity she is running for in the marathon. Then we will tell you about a special event happening at the Raising Cane’s in Cypress this Friday. Join us for a fun filled show!

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.