Houston Happens – Too soon for pumpkin spice, Crime Tip Tuesday, Technish, Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Morning! It’s Tasty Tuesday on Houston Happens and host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up the latest pumpkin spice craze. Including Dessert Gallery’s $10 PSL Combo. But is it too soon? See what viewers had to say.

Plus, it’s Crime Tip Tuesday and Rania Mankarious the CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston has safety tips for college students.

Speaking of back-to-school, we have tech tools to help parents navigate through this tricky school year, thanks to the help of www.techish.com.

Also, Fort Bend ISD shares welcome back messages to students and we’re sharing your back to school pictures.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.
Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

