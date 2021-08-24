Houston Happens – Too soon for pumpkin spice, Crime Tip Tuesday, Technish, Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Morning! It’s Tasty Tuesday on Houston Happens and host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up the latest pumpkin spice craze. Including Dessert Gallery’s $10 PSL Combo. But is it too soon? See what viewers had to say.

Plus, it’s Crime Tip Tuesday and Rania Mankarious the CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston has safety tips for college students.

Speaking of back-to-school, we have tech tools to help parents navigate through this tricky school year, thanks to the help of www.techish.com.

Also, Fort Bend ISD shares welcome back messages to students and we’re sharing your back to school pictures.

