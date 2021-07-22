Houston Happens – Trae The Truth and Trae Day Weekend, Power Wizard, The Travel Mom, Dolly Parton’s Playboy pose

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

HOUSTON – Good Thursday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey have all of today’s top talkers, including celeb news. Hello Dolly! Have you seen Dolly Parton posing in her Playboy outfit for her husband’s 79th birthday?! Let’s just say the 75-year-old country music legend is hoppin!

And Maggie sits down with Htown hero, rapper and community activist Trae tha Truth ahead of Trae Day Weekend.

Rain chances are going down this weekend but the heat is going up! Now’s the time to save on your electric bill with the magic of Power Wizard!

Plus, it’s such an exciting time with a return to many of the summer traditions that we enjoy.  Our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is here with some insight into celebrating some of our favorite activities.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss