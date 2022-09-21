HOUSTON (KIAH) Happy Wednesday! We are live with the travel editor from Cosmopolitan Magazine talking about a new service called, “Cosmotrips.” Plus we have the scoop on the latest “NOLAxNOLA” music festival, which kicks off very soon. And we have great space saving ideas to get your home ready for fall.

Join us for all the fun this Wednesday morning on Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.