HOUSTON (KIAH) We are celebrating “National Teen Day” with social media sensation, “Cette 3” who is performing one of their hit songs live on Houston Happens Monday morning.

Cette 3 is inspiring other teens for National Teen Day (March 21st) with a special event called, “Girls Who Glow”. Cette 3 has made a splash on social media with over 1 Million followers, being brand ambassadors for H&M, and singing at some of the biggest events in Texas. With their influence, the girls have gained a desire to inspire other young girls to live their dreams. For National Teen Day, Cette 3 will host an event to uplift young girls and inspire them to be the best version of themselves. They have also partnered with Teen Suicide Prevention Foundation, Society of Royals to help encourage attendees to live, no matter what.

Plus March is “National Nutrition Month” so we have some great snack and meal ideas for you and your family. Then the folks at Takeaway Tax will share with you some tips and tricks just in time for tax season.

