HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is all about getting the family dressed with the latest styles and fashions for spring and Easter from Burlington. Plus, we will tell you about some great toys that kids will actually want to play with this Easter. And the good folks from Levy Park will stop by to talk about some of the fun activities you can take part of at the park this April.

Join us for a fun filled show Tuesday morning at 9:30 on Houston Happens!



CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.