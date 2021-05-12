Houston Happens – Wednesday weather, spring clean your diet, plus CelebriTEA

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

Today on Houston Happens, host Maggie and meteorologist Star Harvey are serving up a lot today.

They’re spilling the CelebriTEA on Porsha Williams of ‘Real Housewives’ getting engaged to a co-star’s ex-husband. Also, Chick-fil-A is limiting sauces due to a shortage! Which might be a blessing in disguise, considering we’re Spring Cleaning our Diet and serving up healthy recipes.

Plus, it’s Weather Wednesday. Star is showing Maggie how clouds are formed in an interactive experiment.

Houston Happens’ gives you our viewer what you need to know about Houston, including what look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.