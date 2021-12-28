HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a lot happening on Tuesday’s show! What gifts are acceptable to re-gift and when is it ok, we will tell you! Plus find out what the latest jewelry trends are as we come upon the new year. Then we have financial tips you should know as we end the 2021. Join us today!

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.