HOUSTON (KIAH) – You want ’em? You got ’em. Everyone wants to play Houston in the postseason, that is until they’re swept. Let’s continue celebrating the Astros today on Houston Happens.

The Astros swept another series in the playoffs after beating the New York Yankees 6-5 on Sunday night. The team now has four out of the last six American League Pennant’s. Next up, a World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies that begins on Friday night in Houston.

Seth Kovar broke down the series live on the show and tells us where to get all the Astros AL pennant merchandise.

Plus, fall must haves continue as the weather continues to lean just a little bit closer to the season. Jamie O’Donnell shows us some of the years best products to have around the house.

Gina Rodriguez, a fan favorite from the CW show Jane the Virgin, joins fashion brand Anne Klein in a fun way to give back to college students.

That and so much more on Houston Happens.

