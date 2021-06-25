Houston Happens – YOUR photos of “Take Your Dog To Work Day”, Miss Daisy Mae’s big debut, LIVE at Dogtopia

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good morning! It’s Friday so that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road. Today’s National Take Your Dog To Work Day, so Maggie has a very special cohost, Miss Daisy Mae. They’re off to Dogtopia, dog daycare spa and boarding.

We’re also sharing your pup pics at work!

It’s going to be a doggone good show!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.