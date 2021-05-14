It’s back! 2021 Houston Art Car Experience

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Art Car Experience is speeding back to H-Town!
The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, producers of the acclaimed Houston Art Car Parade and
stewards of three of Houston’s most iconic artistic environments – The Orange Show, The Beer Can House, and Smither Park recently made the big announcement.
The Houston Art Car Experience will take place May 14 – May 16 at 2334 Gulf Terminal Road, just south of Downtown Houston where visitors will be able to interact with 80 classic and never-before-seen art cars — while maintaining social distancing and following health and safety guidelines.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Orange Show will not produce the traditional Houston Art Car Parade this year.
