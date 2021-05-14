It’s back! 2021 Houston Art Car Experience

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Art Car Experience is speeding back to H-Town!

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, producers of the acclaimed Houston Art Car Parade and

stewards of three of Houston’s most iconic artistic environments – The Orange Show, The Beer Can House, and Smither Park recently made the big announcement.

The Houston Art Car Experience will take place May 14 – May 16 at 2334 Gulf Terminal Road, just south of Downtown Houston where visitors will be able to interact with 80 classic and never-before-seen art cars — while maintaining social distancing and following health and safety guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Orange Show will not produce the traditional Houston Art Car Parade this year.

Click here for tickets.