HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Surgeon General released a warning about the effects of social media on youth.

The advisory found:

the average teen spends 3.5 hours/day on social media

More than 3 hours/day doubles the risk of depression and anxiety

46% of adolescents say it makes them feel worse about body image

75% of adolescents think sites do a “fair to poor” job addressing harassment

Licensed Professional Counselor and author Jill Robin Payne, MA, LPC-S, LCDC, stopped by Houston Happens to discuss the findings, how they social media is affecting children and teens, and shared how her book Bempathy: Looking thru Children’s Eyes to Simplify Communication can help.