HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Surgeon General released a warning about the effects of social media on youth.
The advisory found:
- the average teen spends 3.5 hours/day on social media
- More than 3 hours/day doubles the risk of depression and anxiety
- 46% of adolescents say it makes them feel worse about body image
- 75% of adolescents think sites do a “fair to poor” job addressing harassment
Licensed Professional Counselor and author Jill Robin Payne, MA, LPC-S, LCDC, stopped by Houston Happens to discuss the findings, how they social media is affecting children and teens, and shared how her book Bempathy: Looking thru Children’s Eyes to Simplify Communication can help.