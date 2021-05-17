Motivational Monday with mother of R&B singer JaeRene

HOUSTON (CW39) — Losing a child is never easy.

For this week’s Motivational Speaker, we spoke to Houston R&B Singer JaeRene’s mother, Lindsay Locke. On April 7, JaeRene and her friends were hit head on by a drunk driver on the Westpark Tollway. Unfortunately, JaeRene’s life was taken away in the accident.

JaeRene’s diverse sound was featured on one of Houston’s most requested song, “H-Town For Real (Remix)” — which features artists such as Kiotti, Paul Wall, Lil Flip, Kiotti, Trilly Polk, ZRo, and various Houston-based talents. In addition to singing, JaeRene was also a songwriter.

JaeRene often hosted “Baddie Bootcamps” where she promoted positive self-esteem, body images, and confidence to young girls of the ages of 5-18.

