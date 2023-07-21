HOUSTON (CW39) – Grab your pink and head to Rooftop Cinema Club! Barbie premieres Friday and what better way to watch it under the stars. This ain’t your average Barbie screening!

They are hosting a costume contest before the film, so dress to impress in your favorite Barbie-themed outfit of the night. Winner of the “best dressed” contest will receive two free tickets to a future Rooftop Cinema Club screening!

The fun doesn’t stop there. Hang out after the screening for Pink Hour from 11 p.m. to midnight Thursday – Saturday during the weeks of the Barbie screening. During Pink Hour, there will be a Barbie-themed trivia with prizes for the winners!

After the film ends, enjoy a nightcap in the lounge area with $2 off select pink drinks (like rosé, strawberry margarita, paloma and more).