Power Wizard
Houston Happens
by:
Ashley Tillery
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 01:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 01:14 PM CDT
Popular
Boy, 14, charged with murdering 13-year-old girl accused of snapping disturbing selfie after her death
WATCH: Two armed suspects violently jump man for his watch in front of River Oaks area luxury hotel
Want to report a crime? Try Harris County’s new virtual online tool
Day in the Life: EMS Supervisor Joe Kiff
Mystery Wire – Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure
Video
LATEST VIDEO
Star Harvey with Celina Quintana
Video
Star Harvey with Russ Pappas
Video
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Harris County Public Health Mosquito Vector
Video
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am
Video
Mosquito diseases - Carrigan Chauvin
Video
Major drought in California - Jane King
Video
Rain Tops Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger
Video
7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger
Video
Waterspout Spotted in Port Mansfield, TX Sunday - Adam Krueger
Video
Monday Futurecast - Star Harvey
Video
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Video
Rain forecast chances - Adam Krueger
Video
Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier
Video
Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett
Video
$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!
Video
"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!
Video
Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure
Video
Pairing wine with weather
Video
Help your Neighbor
Video
adam test 2
Video
FEATURED STORIES
NASA’s new NICER telescope picking up exciting images from on top of the international space station
HISD and Alliant Group announce elementary science teacher of the year
Video
IT’S FREE! It’s Critter Camp for the Kiddos and Houston SPCA has scholarships for kids in need
NASA continues to preserve the Earth and shoot for the stars at the same time
Video
NASA Launch means Elon Musk’s Space X makes history with reusable rocket, reusable capsule and 3rd crew launch
Video
NASA Alert: Mars Rover “Perseverance” produces breathable air for the first time on the red planet with a little help from “Moxie”
Mars Helicopter “Ingenuity” success means new opportunities for NASA
Video
Apollo 13 exhibit brings Former Astronaut Fred Haise and others to Space Center Houston
Video
New NASA I.S.S. Commander is an HISD alumna from Westbury High School
NASA SLS Rocket: The game changer now certified for the Artemis Program and will take NASA back to the Moon
NASA’s X-57 all electric airplane a future game changer in aviation
Video
Apollo 13 Commemorative Statue lands at Space Center Houston
Katy Student represents Texas as a semifinalist in NASA’s “Artemis Moon Pod” essay contest
Famous B-29 aircraft has arrived at Lone Star Flight Museum
NASA and NOAA Studying Sea Level Changes with Launch of Sentinel-6
Video
NASA’s SLS rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world, undergoes final test today
Space X satellite success once again
Video
NOAA Chief Climate Analyst Explains The Rise in Global Temperature
Video
American Medical Association President talks vaccination initiative with CW39 and dispels myths
Video
New resource created by Seniors for Seniors helps them learn technology & get COVID-19 vaccines
Video
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway
New term alert: Are you a “geriatric millennial”
How do sharks know which way to go? Scientists have the answer
Major drought in California
Video
Houston Weather – Monday rain forecast has heaviest rain this afternoon
Video
Houston weather – wet week, possible flooding
Video
Expect to see more mosquitoes soon!
Video
Sam Houston State wins school’s first FCS national title
WEEKEND TRAFFIC ALERT: Tour de Corps Bike Tour
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Help your neighbor and complete a written plan
Video
Houston Weather – Nice for now, still on track for a wet week ahead
Video
CRIME
New law makes SC death row inmates choose between electric chair or firing squad
Want to report a crime? Try Harris County’s new virtual online tool
MUGSHOT: Robbery suspects on the run after stealing mans clothes and money
PICS: Carjacking suspect on the loose after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint
WATCH: Two armed suspects violently jump man for his watch in front of River Oaks area luxury hotel
MUGSHOT: Suspect Wanted in fatal shooting
PICS: Investigators looking for person of interest involved in aggravated assault
Woman followed home and carjacked in her driveway, police looking for suspect
Gallery
WARNING: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, according to HPD
Local Headlines
New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway
H-E-B curbside pickup is now free in all Texas stores
Want to report a crime? Try Harris County’s new virtual online tool
PICS: Carjacking suspect on the loose after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint
Houston Happens – Save on power bill, hottest fashion finds
Video
Target joins other retailers in relaxing mask requirement
Taxes are now due! Here’s how to file an extension for 2021
Trader Joe’s relaxes mask mandate for vaccinated customers. Here’s the current policy at several other chains
Video
WATCH: Two armed suspects violently jump man for his watch in front of River Oaks area luxury hotel
Galveston ISD and Galveston Chamber hosting job fair this week
Legacy Community Health Centers offering free COVID-19 vaccines
First child tax credit payments go out July 15
Video
Country’s largest supermarket operator to continue requiring masks following new CDC guidance
WEEKEND TRAFFIC ALERT: Tour de Corps Bike Tour
MUGSHOT: Suspect Wanted in fatal shooting
PICS: Investigators looking for person of interest involved in aggravated assault
Woman followed home and carjacked in her driveway, police looking for suspect
Gallery
WARNING: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, according to HPD
Major closures to affect 610 North loop at I-45 this weekend
Video
Don't Miss
H-E-B curbside pickup is now free in all Texas stores
Video
A storm chaser gets pulled over and this is what happened