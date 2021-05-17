Power Wizard

HOUSTON (KIAH) -- Here's an idea to give your car a "vintage" look. A high-end auto shop in the U.K. has started customizing new cars to make sections of the exterior look rusty.

They did it with a few panels on a brand new Land Rover Defender, which has two sections of the hood covered in rust, plus two vents on the side. So instead of rust over the whole thing, it's more like using rust as an accent color. The 2021 Defender has a starting price of $46,100.