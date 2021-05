HOUSTON (CW39) — Season 4 of The Masked Baker is bringing the “treats” on Saturday, May 22 at 4 p.m.

Hosted by Chef Willie Holmes, the purpose of this ultimate blind baking competition is to inspire, uplift and recognize bakers in the Houston area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What started off as a simple baking competition has now grown into a full television series.

This year, bakers will compete for the best wedding cake! The prize is $1,000!