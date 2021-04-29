Spring Entertaining

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some amazing products to Kick off your spring and help entertain while looking and feeling your best.

Fun Wine

A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.

www.funwine.com  

FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.

Meat District Butcher-Crafted Premium Meats

www.EatMeatDistrict.com

Meat District offers premium, butcher-crafted meats including gourmet burgers, chicken party wings, tri-tip, corned beef and premium pork sausage.

Weed Golden Ale

www.Weedcellars.com

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents. What I’m saying is this is a crisp, refreshing brew.

Revtown Performance Denim Jeans

www.revtownusa.com

$79 “BEST JEANS on the PLANET”

Revtown is  a performance denim brand that brings to mind luxury brands like AG and Joe’s –  but at a fraction of the price – $79 per pair.

These premium jeans are designed with the performance and comfort of an athletic pant, but with the look and feel of designer jeans.

A few guys who spent a decade at Under Armour are the designers behind the product. Literally jeans that FEEL LIKE SWEATPANTS!!

