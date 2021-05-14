SUNDAY: Celebrate Mimosa Day with 3-foot Tall Mimosas at Bar 5015

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Did you know that National Mimosa Day is on Sunday, May 16?

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Well, Bar 5015 has a special treat for you! As we know, everything is bigger in Texas which is why Bar 5015 is debuting a 3-foot tall mimosa that serves up to 10 people in honor of the delicious day at 12 p.m.

There are up to 8 flavors to choose from including the classic orange juice, mango and strawberry. Bar 5015 will also have large size mimosas that serve up to 5 people. You don’t want to miss this!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

Grogan building supply

Houston Texans 2021 schedule

Houston Weather - Weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

Ohio to give $1 million to five vaccinated residents in weekly drawings

Houston Weather In One Minute - Star Harvey

Strengthen your home before a hurricane - Carrigan Chauvin

Personality Changes Due to Pandemic - Jane King

adam 6f

Houston Weather - Need Umbrellas, 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss