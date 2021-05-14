SUNDAY: Celebrate Mimosa Day with 3-foot Tall Mimosas at Bar 5015

HOUSTON (CW39) – Did you know that National Mimosa Day is on Sunday, May 16?

Well, Bar 5015 has a special treat for you! As we know, everything is bigger in Texas which is why Bar 5015 is debuting a 3-foot tall mimosa that serves up to 10 people in honor of the delicious day at 12 p.m.

There are up to 8 flavors to choose from including the classic orange juice, mango and strawberry. Bar 5015 will also have large size mimosas that serve up to 5 people. You don’t want to miss this!