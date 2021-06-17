TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens”

HOUSTON (CW39) A tropical disturbance stirs in the Gulf of Mexico as the heatwave across Southwest U.S. & record temperatures stay high in the Houston area.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is in Galveston as heat records grip southwest U.S..

We also talk with our sister station in Baton Rouge, LA. about the Tropical Depression.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is LIVE at the Houston Food Bank for Founder’s Day.

Tune in for Juneteenth activities this weekend. Updates on the Biden Putin summit and more!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

