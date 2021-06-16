TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens” July 17, 2021

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We continue to monitor the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, and the persisting heatwave across the Southwest U.S.. Plus, record temperatures in the Houston area.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your LIVE look at weather during your morning commute. Then she’s at the local Emergency Management Office to bring you details about heat-related injury calls being handled locally.

Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger is LIVE in the studio with your 7-Day forecast and top weather headlines.

We talk with Meteorologist Sherry Swensk from our sister station in Las Vegas about the heatwave impacting the southwestern U.S..

The lastest Mystery Wire.

NEW AT CW39 HOUSTON

We give you a first look at the Houston Sports Show that debuts this Saturday night at 10pm – RIGHT AFTER the 9-10pm news on CW39.

We also have your full list of local Juneteenth events to enjoy this Saturday.

Founder’s Day is Thursday! We are helping our community and encourage you to join us.

IT’S YOUR LAST CHANCE to enter for your chance to win a grill in time for Father’s Day.

We also have the latest Border Report!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Houston Sports Show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Gulf Low could mean rain Saturday - Adam Krueger

Record heat as heat advisories persist nationwide - Adam Krueger

Hobby Airport highs - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Halau, kumu hula prepare for Merrie Monarch Festival with modifications

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06152021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06142021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06102021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06112021 6AM

Founder's Day - Nexstar Media Group, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook

Ozone air quality unhealthy for some - Carrigan Chauvin

Heatwave impacts Southwest U.S. - Adam Krueger, John Shrable in San Francisco

7-day forecast, Tropics development - Adam Krueger

Highs today, future feels like Adam Krueger

ERCOT energy conservation, HISD new Superindendent - Sharron Melton

Forecast heat index - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss