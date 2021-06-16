TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens” July 17, 2021

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We continue to monitor the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, and the persisting heatwave across the Southwest U.S.. Plus, record temperatures in the Houston area.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your LIVE look at weather during your morning commute. Then she’s at the local Emergency Management Office to bring you details about heat-related injury calls being handled locally.

Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger is LIVE in the studio with your 7-Day forecast and top weather headlines.

We talk with Meteorologist Sherry Swensk from our sister station in Las Vegas about the heatwave impacting the southwestern U.S..

The lastest Mystery Wire.

We also have your full list of local Juneteenth events to enjoy this Saturday.

Founder’s Day is Thursday! We are helping our community and encourage you to join us.

We also have the latest Border Report!

