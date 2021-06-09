TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens” June 9, 2021

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s hot and humid with highs in the low 90s feeling like 100°+ as the heat wave continues in the northern U.S.. 

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey explains humidity and why it feels hotter when it’s humid.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger is LIVE in the studio with a daily eye on the tropics.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin reminds us about the dangers of hot cars and safety tips to keep you and your family safe.

We also have a preview about summer travel and AAA’s projection.

Tune in for swimming pool safety tips and so much more!!

