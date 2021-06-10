TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens” June 10, 2021

HOUSTON (KIAH) The major closure starting tonight is the 69/610 ramp closure impacting anyone driving that route northbound.
Continued heat and humidity in the Houston area with highs in the low 90s feeling like 100.
CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your local forecast and weekend weather.
CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has updates on drought conditions and fire season ramping up.
Urban Heat Island
Do you live in one of hottest parts of Houston? Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin teaches us about the impacts of an “Urban Heat Island” and where they are inside the Houston area.
Editor’s Note
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.
