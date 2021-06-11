TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens” June 11, 2021

Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) The weather team will continue to focus on the heat wave next week, which will transition westward with very dangerous temperatures in the Southwest U.S..

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your local forecast and weekend weather outlook. Meteorologist Star Harvey has your national forecast as temperatures continue to escalate across the country.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your look at hurricane preparedness and extreme weather as we continue through the first month of hurricane season.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is LIVE this morning at the debut of Houstonopoly.

We also have more about the Me & My Grill-Friend Father’s Day Grill Sweepstakes from the CW39 studios, and headlines with Sharron Melton. Join us!

