TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens,” May 25, 2021

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Flash Flood watch in effect until 9 p.m. this evening. Tuesday: a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger and Meteorologist Star Harvey are tracking that.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is on the road following storm coverage.

We are also getting updates from the Washington D.C.. President Biden will have the family of Houston native George Floyd at the White House today. Today marks one year after George Floyd’s murder.

We also have a the latest Border Report. Join us!

Then at 9:30am. “Houston Happens” with host Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss