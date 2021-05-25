TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, “Houston Happens,” May 25, 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) Flash Flood watch in effect until 9 p.m. this evening. Tuesday: a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger and Meteorologist Star Harvey are tracking that.
Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is on the road following storm coverage.
We are also getting updates from the Washington D.C.. President Biden will have the family of Houston native George Floyd at the White House today. Today marks one year after George Floyd’s murder.
We also have a the latest Border Report. Join us!
Then at 9:30am. “Houston Happens” with host Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey.