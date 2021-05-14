TODAY: Real Estate Investor to give away $1,000!

HOUSTON (CW39) — As we know, TikTok is hot right now — especially for the millennials and Gen-Zers!
Find out how Real Estate Investor Hamza Ali is using TikTok and YouTube to help his viewers understand investment options and make millions of dollars.
Hamza is giving away $1,000 plus $100 gift cards and a 45-minute consultation session on Friday, May 14. Tune into his YouTube Page at 3 p.m. for the awesome giveaway you don’t want to miss!
