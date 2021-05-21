What’s on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC May 21, 2020

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER team is following scattered showers expected Friday and chances of rain through the weekend and next week. Meteorologist Star Harvey is LIVE in the CW39 Houston studio with details till 10am Friday morning.

CW39 NO WAIT TRAFFIC anchor Hannah Trippett has your LIVE updates on weekend closures to be aware of.

CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is on the roadways headed to the coast with LIVE coverage about NOAA’s release of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season prediction and the latest weather reports from the roads.

Starting at 9:30am, Houston Happens with Maggie Flecknoe is LIVE with a sneak preview from the annual Houston Auto Show!

We also have the latest Border Report and we talk with Meteorologist Leigh Spann in Tampa, Florida about weather in that area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Early start to Hurricane Season - Carrigan Chauvin

California fires - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines for Friday May 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss