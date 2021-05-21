What’s on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC May 21, 2020

HOUSTON (CW39) The CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER team is following scattered showers expected Friday and chances of rain through the weekend and next week. Meteorologist Star Harvey is LIVE in the CW39 Houston studio with details till 10am Friday morning.

CW39 NO WAIT TRAFFIC anchor Hannah Trippett has your LIVE updates on weekend closures to be aware of.

CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is on the roadways headed to the coast with LIVE coverage about NOAA’s release of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season prediction and the latest weather reports from the roads.

Starting at 9:30am, Houston Happens with Maggie Flecknoe is LIVE with a sneak preview from the annual Houston Auto Show!

We also have the latest Border Report and we talk with Meteorologist Leigh Spann in Tampa, Florida about weather in that area.