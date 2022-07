(KIAH CW39) Last month, Yellowstone National Park experienced severe flooding in parts of the park. As a result, some travelers prematurely canceled their summer trips. After just a few weeks of recovery, the park is open which has presented a great opportunity for tourists looking to book a last-minute trip to the park that is so often sold out all summer. Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Rick Hoeninghausen from Yellowstone National Park Lodges about the new opportunities.

