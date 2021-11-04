Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Houston Highways
Road Rules
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
Texas News
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Airbnb to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties in Houston area
Top Stories
Texas DPS to give update on operations at the border
Video
VETERANS VOICES: Gym owner Kevin Steele shares his story
Video
Astros’ Correa among 160 free agents who hit market
COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at CVS
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Veterans Voices
China 2022
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Business News
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Rescan your TV
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
I-45 Gulf Freeway
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
The latest list of drive times, lane closures and more…
Lane Closure: IH-45 GULF Northbound Entrance Ramp from FM 518 in Webster
Lane Closure: IH-45 GULF Northbound Frontage Road from West Medical Blvd to BAY AREA BLVD
Travel Time: IH-45 Gulf Southbound from IH-610 South Loop to NASA Road One
Lane Closure: IH-45 GULF Northbound Exit Ramp to Nasa Bypass/ Nasa Rd 1
Travel Time: IH-45 Gulf Southbound from Downtown to Clear Creek
FOLLOW CW39
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Messy weather clears by weekend
Video
Rain gradually lightens up Thursday
Video
More Fall-like weather in 7-Day forecast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda meandering in Atlantic
Video
Cold front brings showers & storms to SE Texas TODAY
Video
Time to "Fall Back' for daylight saving
Video
This week: 40 degree temps and rain headed to SE Texas
Video
World Series forecast: Astros take on Braves at home in Game 6
Video
Foggy Tuesday morning, Sunshine by the afternoon
Video
Long term closure on Gulf Freeway at FM 518 starts Tuesday
Video
Speed Limit dropping on roads in West University Place
Gallery
Houston grab your coats, temps drop to 40s this week
Video
Here's what to expect for Monday's weather forecast
Video
Hold up, wait a minute, y'all thought we were finished? The Houston Astros are not done yet!!
Video
American Airlines cancels 1,600 weekend flights. What went wrong?
World Series weather: Little rain, cooler temps for Game 4
Video
Houston’s weekend weather: Going from windy to a little less windy
Video
TRAFFIC: More construction over Halloween weekend around the 69/610 interchange
Video
Passenger assaults flight attendant, is banned from American Airlines for life
Video
Windy Thursday: gusts will reach 30 to 40 mph
More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Don't Miss
Airbnb to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties in Houston area
Road Rules: What to do if you are in an accident
Video
ALL lanes of Southwest Freeway at Highway 288 REOPENED after big rig rollover
Video
TRAFFIC ALERT | Dramatic truck fire on I-69 causing delays inbound
Video
Man charged with assaulting AA flight attendant
‘The Tesla was talking!’: Confused trick-or-treaters pranked by Tesla owner
Video
Long term closure on Gulf Freeway at FM 518 starts Tuesday
Video