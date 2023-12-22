JERUSALEM (AP) — The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas is by far the deadliest and most destructive of their five wars since the militant group seized the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has unleashed thousands of airstrikes and waged a fierce ground offensive, flattening entire neighborhoods. A weeklong ceasefire in late November saw Hamas release hostages from Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Here’s a look at the toll of the war, as of Dec. 22, based on information from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

20,057

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza.

301

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank.

Around 1,200

The number of people killed in Israel on Oct. 7.

139

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Gaza ground offensive.

53,320

The number of Palestinians injured in Gaza.

6,184

The number of Israelis injured.

250,000

The number of Israelis displaced from the Gaza and Lebanon borders.

More than 1.9 million

The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza, out of a population of 2.3 million.

129

The number of soldiers and civilians who are still being held hostage in Gaza.

110

The number of hostages released or rescued.

240

The number of Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons during a weeklong cease-fire.

5,405

The number of aid trucks let into Gaza.

More than 11,500

The number of rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza.

More than 22,000

The number of targets struck by the Israeli military in Gaza.

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent, Palestinian Health Ministry, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Prime Minister’s Office of Israel

Associated Press writer Julia Frankel contributed to this report from Jerusalem.

