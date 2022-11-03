Pakistani senator Faisal Javed Khan was among the PTI leaders wounded in a reported assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 3, local media said.
At least five people were injured in the shooting in Wazirabad, including a number of people from Imran Khan’s party, ARY News reported. Imran Khan was shot in the leg, and his injuries were not thought to be life threatening, Dawn reported.
In footage uploaded to Faisal Javed Khan’s own Twitter account, the senator is seen with blood on his clothing and face.
Credit: Faisal Javed Khan via Storyful