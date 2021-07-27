‘It’s a celebration to wear this’: Inside the Japanese tradition of kimonos

Japan 2020

by: Amanda Hari

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The kimono has stood the test of time.

Kimonos have been worn for more than a thousand years.

While they used to be worn daily – they’re now usually reserved for special occasions.

“To celebrate their coming of age, it’s a celebration to wear this kimono.”

Masami Saisu showed me this kimono traditionally worn by young women.

She is from Tokyo and is certified in kimono dressing.

She organizes photo sessions for people to commemorate major events like weddings or birthdays in a kimono.

Everything you see here is made of silk and is very formal but at Sou Sou in San Francisco’s Japantown, they sell kimono-inspired clothing.

“We wanted to offer a more modern way to enjoy a kimono so we can preserve Japanese culture.”

Sou Sou general manager Kumi Yamauchi says they create pieces that are made of fabric and patterns that can be worn casually.

“Also using the shape, some traditional shapes like here or some bottoms have a kimono kind of silhouette.”

Yamauchi was born and raised in Japan.

She says she appreciates how customers have embraced this element of Japanese culture.

“When people say ‘wow, that’s beautiful. It makes my day.'”

