The Latest: Russians win gymnastics gold after Biles exit, USA gets silver, Britain takes bronze

TOKYO (AP) – The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.

The Russian gymnasts posted a team score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096. The gold is the first for the Russians since the Unified Team triumphed in Barcelona in 1992 and came a day after the men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

Great Britain won bronze.

The Russian Olympic Committee has a narrow lead over the United States heading into the last rotation of the women’s gymnastics team final.

The U.S. is without star Simone Biles, who withdrew with what USA Gymnastics called a “medical issue” following vault earlier in the competition.

The Russian athletes are up by eight-tenths of a point as both teams head to floor exercise.

USA Gymnastics did not specify the nature of Biles’ medical issue, saying in a statement she “will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

Estonia has its first Olympic gold medal in 13 years after Katrina Lehis sealed a tense 36-32 victory over South Korea in the final of women’s team épée fencing.

Individual bronze medalist Lehis was up against No. 2-ranked Choi Injeong in the last bout with scores tied and won 10-6 to take the gold.

The last time Estonia won an Olympic event was in 2008 when Gerd Kanter took the men’s discus throw.

Italy beat China 23-21 to win the bronze.

Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.

Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team are off to a rocky start in the team finals.

Biles bailed on her planned Amanar vault, opting for an easier one in mid-air and then struggling with the landing. The rare miscue by the Olympic champion allowed the gymnasts from Russia to open up a one-point lead after the first rotation.

Vault has long been a strong suit for the U.S. and Biles is the defending Olympic and world champion in the event. Yet the Russian athletes have made up considerable ground since the 2019 world championships. They have an opportunity to win their first Olympic gold since the Unified Team topped the podium in Barcelona in 1992.

The women’s gymnastics team final is underway, with the U.S. looking to secure a third straight Olympic title.

The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee stunned the Americans during qualifying, becoming the first team in 11 years to beat the U.S. in any portion of a major international competition.

The U.S. and the ROC will be paired together as they make their way around the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The rivals will start on vault, followed by uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Surfer Bianca Buitendag of South Africa has announced that she’s retiring from the sport, moments after accepting her silver medal at the Olympics.

The 27-year-old surprised many this week by winning match after match. She pulled off some of the biggest upsets of the week, particularly when she dethroned Australian Stephanie Gilmore, the most decorated surfer competing at these Games,

“I felt like this was the perfect opportunity for closure,” Buitendag said. “I’m ready for the next season of my life.”

Buitendag has been on and off the World Surf League since 2013, but has struggled to make her mark on the grueling professional tour.

She said she felt like the ultimate underdog and with zero expectations, she surfed strong and consistently all week. Several times, Buitendag won her match by capitalizing on wave selection priority, which is running out the clock before a competitor can find a good final wave.

The Associated Press contributed to this developing report.