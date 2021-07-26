US men’s 4X100 swimming relay continues dominance; worries over typhoon delay rowing events

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO — COVID-19 has created an Olympics unlike any other, but the more things change the more they stay the same when it comes to the men’s 4×100 swimming relay.

Led by star Caeleb Dressell the red, white, and blue was tested by Italy but a strong finish by Zach Apple helped USA finish with the third-fastest relay time in Olympic history and back-to-back gold medals.

An early emotional moment of the Olympics came as Caeleb Dressel gave away his gold medal to fellow Olympian Brooks Curry, Dressel took Curry’s place in the finals of the 4×100 relay.

Shockwaves came from the same arena as world record holder and defending 400m freestyle Olympic champ Katie Ledecky narrowly lost to her Australian rival, Ariarne Titmus. The now seven-time Olympic medal winner has four more events.

Despite all the action in the pool, many have their eyes focused in the water outside as a potential typhoon predicted for Tuesday has already postponed rowing events to later in the week.
 
Also being watched closely are COVID numbers. Since July 1st, 312 people associated with the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive. That number includes 13 athletes. Organizers hope that number in particular stays low.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for July 26, 2021 - Star Harvey

When to water your yard - Carrigan Chauvin

VERY hot and humid Monday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss