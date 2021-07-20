USA brings talented team to Tokyo Olympics

Japan 2020

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Team USA will boast a talented women’s golf roster at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nelly Korda is the top layer in the world. Her sister Jessica Korda is No. 13, Danielle Kang is No. 6 and Lexi Thompson, headed to her second Olympics, is No. 11.

Despite Japan’s rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Americans are eager to compete.

“I got vaccinated so I’m not too worried, but going over there, I don’t care what’s over there,” Thompson said. “Just representing my country; I just want to be there wearing my country’s colors.”

“Once an Olympian, you’re always going to be an Olympian,” Jessica Korda said.

While family and friends couldn’t come to Japan, the Korda sisters will have each other.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that we can’t have family, but at the end of the day, it’s super nice to have Jess there and this experience we’ll share together,” Nelly Korda said.

While they will be there, as always, to celebrate each other if one of them medals, the real dream is to play together in the final pairing on the final day with gold on the line.

“I just know it’d be a dream and to feel that rush through your entire body would be pretty cool, too,” Nelly Korda said.

Americans failed to reach the podium in Rio. That will be the goal in Tokyo.

