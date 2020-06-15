Applying for unemployment benefits
- Instacart says it’s looking to hire 300,000 contract workers over the next three months.
- Amazon says it’s looking to hire 175,000 new workers for its fulfillment centers and delivery network.
- Albertsons Companies is hiring 50,000 people across their companies for open roles.
- CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.
- Dollar General says it’s looking to add 50,000 employees by the end of April.
- Walmart is hiring 50,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.
- FedEx is hiring 35,000 people for essential roles.
- Allied Universal is hiring more than 30,000 people for open positions.
- Ace Hardware is hiring 30,000 people to work in its stores nationwide.
- Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 permanent employees to serve as drivers, shift leaders, cooks and managers.
- Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.
- Dollar Tree, which is also the parent company of Family Dollar, is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.
- Walgreens is hiring 25,000 employees for permanent and temporary roles.
- The Home Depot is hiring people to fill more than 22,000 jobs.
- Instawork is hiring 20,000 workers over the next two months.
- Papa John’s is hiring 20,000 workers to meet demand.
- 7-Eleven is hiring up to 20,000 employees due to increased demand.
- Kroger is looking to hire an additional 20,000 workers across the U.S.
- USAA plans to hire nearly 10,500 people by the end of the year.
- Appen is hiring people to fill more than 10,000 positions.
- ByteDance, TikTok’s parent, is hiring more than 10,000 people.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to hire 10,000 people.
- Securitas Security Services is hiring 10,000 security officers.
- TTEC is hiring people to fill 10,000 work-from-home roles.
- Chewy is hiring 10,000 people to help it meet increased demand.
- Domino’s is hiring up to 10,000 employees across the country for various roles inside the company.
- Office Depot is hiring between 3,000 to 8,000 people to be seasonal retail associates.
- PepsiCo says it plans to hire 6,000 employees over the coming months.
- Panda Express is hiring people for more than 5,000 open roles.
- AdventHealth is hiring more than 5,000 people to fill open roles.
- TNG Retail Services is looking to hire 5,000 people for hourly roles.
- Amwell is hiring people to fill 5,000 positions across the country.
- Nestle USA is hiring more than 5,000 people.
- Lockheed Martin is hiring more than 5,000 people to fill open positions.
- Tractor Supply Company is hiring more than 5,000 people at its stores and distribution centers.
- Rite Aid is hiring 5,000 people to work in their stores and distribution centers.
- Big Lots is hiring 5,000 people to help meet increased demand.
- Outschool is looking to hire 5,000 teachers to start offering online classes.
- Providence St Josephs is hiring people for more than 3,000 positions.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health is hiring nearly 3,000 people for open positions.
- Leidos is hiring people for nearly 2,750 roles.
- GSK is hiring people for more than 2,500 roles.
- Harbor Freight Tools is hiring more than 2,500 people for open roles.
- United Wholesale Mortgage plans to hire 2,500 people over the coming months.
- J.P. Morgan is hiring people for more than 2,500 openings.
- UPS is hiring more than 2,400 people for open positions.
- Addus HomeCare is hiring people for 2,400 open roles.
- Spectrum is hiring people for more than 2,200 open positions.
- CommonSpirit Health is hiring for more than 2,200 positions.
- Mercy is seeking to hire more than 2,000 co-workers for essential health care roles.
- Fidelity Investments plans to hire 2,000 people to fill roles, including financial consultants, licensed representatives and customer service representatives.
- Salesforce is hiring for more than 2,000 positions.
- Love’s Travel Centers and Country Stores is hiring more than 2,000 people to meet demand.
- IQVIA is hiring for more than 2,000 roles.
- The Cleveland Clinic is hiring people for 2,000 positions.
- Takeda, a large pharmaceutical company, is hiring for 2,000 positions.
- General Motors is hiring an unknown number of people for critical roles.
- Mercy Health is hiring nearly 1,900 people for open positions.
- L3 Harris is hiring more than 1,800 people for open roles.
- Premium Retail Services is hiring for more than 1,700 positions.
- BAYADA Home Health Care is hiring more than 1,500 people.
- VMWare is hiring people for more than 1,500 roles.
- Trillium Health Partners are hiring 1,500 people for open positions.
- PAE is hiring 1,400 people for open positions.
- Capital One is hiring for more than 1,300 roles across the U.S.
- UCHealth is hiring people to fill more than 1,200 positions.
- Cisco is hiring people for nearly 1,200 openings.
- Bon Secours is hiring nearly 1,100 people for open positions.
- Aveanna Healthcare is hiring more than 1,000 people for open roles.
- JLL is hiring people for more than 1,000 open positions.
- Pruitt Health is hiring people for more than 1,000 roles.
- Parsons Corporation is hiring more than 1,000 people for open positions.
- Tetra Tech is hiring people in North America for 1,000 roles.
- Better.com is hiring 1,000 employees — with a focus on hospitality employees.
- Success Academy Charter Schools plan to fill about 1,000 full-time positions in New York City.
- goPuff is hiring “thousands” of people for open positions.
- Publix Super Markets is hiring “thousands” of workers to meet increased demand.
- Safeway is hiring thousands of workers due to the demand created by the virus.
- Shipt is hiring “thousands” of people across the country.
- UnitedHealth Group is hiring more than 1,000 people for open roles.
- CHRISTUS Health is hiring more than 1,000 people for open positions.
- Centurion is hiring people to fill more than 900 roles.
- Regions Bank is hiring more than 900 people for open roles.
- Philips is hiring roughly 900 people for open positions globally.
- Ball Aerospace is hiring to fill more than 800 positions.
- Veeva Systems is hiring people for more than 800 positions.
- Fifth Third Bank is hiring nearly 750 people for open positions.
- HashiCorp is hiring people for more than 700 remote positions.
- MUFG is hiring 700 people for open positions.
- KLA is hiring workers for 700 roles.
- Electronic Arts is hiring people to fill more than 700 roles.
- Autodesk is looking to hire nearly 700 people for open roles.
- UNFI is hiring 650 people for open positions.
- Air Products is hiring people for nearly 650 open roles.
- MongoDB plans to hire more than 600 people globally by the end of the year.
- Apple is hiring people for 600 roles in the U.S.
- GoHealth is hiring 600 people for open positions.
- Catalent is hiring more than 500 people for open positions.
- Cadence Design Systems is hiring more than 500 people for open roles.
- Conagra Brands is hiring 500 people for open roles.
- Fortive is hiring 500 people for open roles.
- New York City is hiring people for 500 non-clinical positions.
- The CDC Foundation is hiring up to 500 people for open positions.
- FactSet is hiring people for nearly 500 positions.
- Baptist Health South Florida is hiring nearly 500 people for open roles.
- Starbucks is hiring an unknown number of people for various positions.
- FirstGroup America is hiring people for 475 jobs.
- eBay is hiring more than 400 people for open positions.
- Corizon Health is hiring more than 400 people for open roles.
- Western Governors University is hiring more than 400 people.
- Liberty Mutual is looking to hire more than 400 people to fill open roles.
- DocuSign is hiring people for over 400 positions.
- CommScope is hiring 400 people for open positions.
- Fannie Mae is hiring 400 people for open roles.
- Compassus is hiring more than 370 people for open positions.
- TSYS is hiring more than 350 people.
- eHealth is hiring 350 people for sales agent roles.
- FreshDirect is hiring 350 people to support its services.
- Covenant Care is hiring more than 350 people for open roles.
- Cedars-Sinai is hiring more than 300 people for open positions.
- Thrivent is hiring more than 300 people for open positions.
- Atlassian is hiring people for more than 300 positions.
- Guidewire Software is hiring people to fill more than 300 jobs.
- Akamai is hiring for more than 300 positions.
- First Republic Bank is hiring 300 people for open positions.
- Premise Health is hiring more than 300 people to fill open roles.
- Syneos Health is hiring more than 300 people for available positions.
- Unilever is hiring nearly 300 people for open positions globally.
- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources is hiring “hundreds” of people for roles.
- Northwest Mutual is hiring people for 268 open positions.
- CrowdStrike is hiring people for more than 250 openings.
- Houston Methodist is hiring 250 health care workers.
- Scripps Health is hiring 250 people for health care roles.
- Twilio is hiring nearly 250 people for open positions.
- SBP is hiring nearly 250 people for open roles.
- University of Florida Health is hiring people to fille nearly 250 positions.
- Texas Instruments is hiring 240 people for open positions.
- Farmers Insurance is hiring 230 people for open roles.
- Perrigo is hiring people to fill more than 210 positions.
- Urban Outfitters Inc. is hiring people for “hundreds” of full-time roles in their Fulfillment Centers.
- Stryker is hiring people for hundreds of roles.
- Workday is hiring nearly 200 people for open positions.
- Peloton is hiring more than 200 people for open positions.
- Pure Storage is hiring people for more than 200 open positions.
- Netflix is hiring more than 200 people for open positions.
- CHI Health is hiring 200 people for open positions.
- Okta, Inc. is hiring more than 200 people to fill open roles.
- RingCentral is hiring more than 200 people around the globe.
- Intuitive is hiring more than 200 people for open positions.
- Ingram Micro is hiring people for more than 200 positions.
- Uline is hiring nearly 200 people for open positions.
- RI International is hiring nearly 200 people for open roles.
- Vonage is hiring people for nearly 200 positions.
- The MetroHealth systems is hiring nearly 200 people for open roles.
- The Lubrizol Corporation is hiring nearly 200 people for open positions.
- Stripe is hiring people for nearly 200 openings.
- Cenlar is hiring 175 people for open roles.
- Hillrom is hiring people for 170 open roles.
- Tanium is hiring 170 people for open positions.
- First Command Financial Services is hiring people for 160 positions.
- Lowes Foods is hiring more than 160 people for open positions.
- Charles Schwab is hiring more than 160 people for open roles.
- Brightside Academy is hiring 160 people across Pennsylvania.
- Square is hiring people for more than 150 openings.
- Avalara is hiring people for more than 150 positions.
- Watertree Health is hiring 150 people for open roles.
- Talend is hiring people for nearly 150 open roles.
- New Relic is hiring more than 130 people for open positions.
- Roblox is hiring more than 125 people for open roles.
- Zynga is hiring people to fill more than 120 positions.
- UI Health is hiring people to fill 120 roles.
- Refinitiv is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.
- Celonis is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.
- Masimo is hiring more than 100 people for open roles.
- Pacific Life is hiring people for more than 100 open positions.
- Windstream is hiring more than 110 people for open positions.
- Williams-Sonoma is hiring more than 100 people for open roles.
- Twilio is hiring people to fill more than 100 positions.
- Valet Living is hiring more than 100 people for open roles.
- Red Hat is hiring more than 100 people for open positions
- BlackLine is hiring more than 100 people for open roles.
- VocoVision is hiring people to fill more than 100 open roles.
- Change Healthcare is hiring people for more than 100 positions.
- Udemy is hiring more than 100 people for open roles.
- Roblox is looking to hire more than 100 people for open positions.
- Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. is hiring more than 100 people.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic is hiring more than 100 people.
- Coinbase is looking to hire more than 100 people for positions.
- Zendesk is hiring more than 100 people around the globe.
- Machine Zone is hiring people for more than 100 positions.
- Natural Grocers is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.
- Waddell & Reed is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.
- Post Consumer Brands is hiring more than 100 people for roles.
- Deutsche Bank is hiring people for more than 100 open roles.
- Foundation Medicine is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.
- Pinterest is hiring 100 people for open positions.
- Grocery Outlet is hiring for nearly 100 people for open roles.
- Humana is hiring about 100 people for open positions.
- Confluent is hiring more than 100 people for open roles.
- DRW is hiring people for about 100 open positions.
- Squarespace is hiring about 100 people for open positions.
- The San Francisco Fire Department is accepting applications for its next training class.
- GHA Technologies is hiring an unknown number of positions.
- Cargill is hiring for an unknown number of positions.
- NetApp is looking to fill an unknown number of positions.
- Koch Industries is hiring people for an unknown number of positions.
- ServiceNow is hiring for an unknown number of positions.
- The U.S. Census is hiring an unknown number of employees.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring an unknown number of employees.
- Blue Apron is looking to hire an unknown number of employees in New Jersey and California.
- Land O’Lakes is looking to hire an unknown number of workers to meet increased demand.
- Support.com is hiring an unknown number of workers for remote positions.
- SpaceX is hiring an unknown number of workers as it looks to ramp up production of its Starships.