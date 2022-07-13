HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Independent School District is hiring bus drivers. HISD Transportation Services is offering a $2,000 sign-on stipend to the first 120 candidates with a commercial driver’s license who are hired and start before August 22, 2022.

Re-hires are not eligible for the stipend.

Commercial driver’s license training will be provided for those who must obtain a Texas CDL.

Interested candidates should attend the HISD Transportation Services Job Fair. Candidates should bring a valid driver’s license and social security card. Please apply online prior to the fair.

A drug test will be conducted if a job offer is extended.