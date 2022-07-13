HOUSTON (CW39) The Cypress Creek Hospital NEED NURSES and are offering big bucks to sign on.

Interview Details

Interviews on the spot Wednesday, July 13, 2022 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM US/Central Interviewing via video or phone. You’ll receive an email on how to connect.

Registered Nurse – Night Shift – $5000 Sign-On Bonus!

Full-time Licensed Vocational Nurse – $2000 Sign-On Bonus!Full-time

Job location(s)

Interviews will be held virtually, not at the following physical location(s).

Cypress Creek Hospital, 17750 Cali Drive, Houston, TX 77090 US

Interview dress code

Business (business suit, tie)

What is a virtual interview?

Virtual interviews help employers connect with job seekers when they are not in the same physical location. Since hiring is a human process, employers would like to talk with you online (chat, video or phone) to see if you meet the requirements for the job.