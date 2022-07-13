HOUSTON (CW39) The Cypress Creek Hospital NEED NURSES and are offering big bucks to sign on.

Interview Details

Interviews on the spot Wednesday, July 13, 2022 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM US/Central Interviewing via video or phone. You’ll receive an email on how to connect.

Registered Nurse – Night Shift – $5000 Sign-On Bonus!

Full-time Licensed Vocational Nurse – $2000 Sign-On Bonus!Full-time

Job location(s)

Interviews will be held virtually, not at the following physical location(s).

  • Cypress Creek Hospital, 17750 Cali Drive, Houston, TX 77090 US

Interview dress code

Business (business suit, tie)

What is a virtual interview?

Virtual interviews help employers connect with job seekers when they are not in the same physical location. Since hiring is a human process, employers would like to talk with you online (chat, video or phone) to see if you meet the requirements for the job.