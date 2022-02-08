HOUSTON (KIAH) – METRO Houston is offering “big-money” incentives for new hires that join the team, along with paid training, career growth opportunities and more. METRO says experienced mechanics can receive up to $8,000 and bus operators can earn up $4,000 as incentive play to come on as new hires. For the bus operator position, METRO says trainees will go through an eight to 10-week training.

For current job openings with METRO visit workforMETRO.org.

Below are other benefits for employees at METRO:

• Competitive pay

• Flexible work schedules

• Medical, dental and vision insurance

• Life insurance

• Retirement and savings plan

• Educational assistance

• Paid vacation, sick days and holidays

• Employee assistance program

• Wellness program

• Advancement opportunities

• Free transportation for employee and spouse