HOUSTON (KIAH) – METRO Houston is offering “big-money” incentives for new hires that join the team, along with paid training, career growth opportunities and more. METRO says experienced mechanics can receive up to $8,000 and bus operators can earn up $4,000 as incentive play to come on as new hires. For the bus operator position, METRO says trainees will go through an eight to 10-week training.
For current job openings with METRO visit workforMETRO.org.
Below are other benefits for employees at METRO:
• Competitive pay
• Flexible work schedules
• Medical, dental and vision insurance
• Life insurance
• Retirement and savings plan
• Educational assistance
• Paid vacation, sick days and holidays
• Employee assistance program
• Wellness program
• Advancement opportunities
• Free transportation for employee and spouse
