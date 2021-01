HOUSTON (CW39) Fort Bend ISD is looking for certified life guards, for their summer 2021 program. You’ll be required to work 25 to 30 hours a week and make $12.50 an hour.

You’re certification must be up to date, and a valid Texas driver’s license is required. Also, lifeguard experience is preferred. For more on qualifications and how to apply, CLICK HERE.

