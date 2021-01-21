ATF Houston is hiring!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job or want a career change check out the ATF. The Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Houston branch is looking for new agents to join their team.

If you are interested in applying or want more information about becoming an agent simply email recruithouston@atf.gov.

.@ATFHou is hiring! Email RecruitHouston@atf.gov for more information to learn what it takes to be a Special Agent, and to attend one of our career informational days. pic.twitter.com/tnvvETBkuX — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) January 19, 2021

ATF’s responsibilities include the investigation and prevention of federal offenses involving the unlawful use, manufacture, and possession of firearms and explosives; acts of arson and bombings; and illegal trafficking of alcohol and tobacco products. The ATF also regulates, via licensing, the sale, possession, and transportation of firearms, ammunition, and explosives in interstate commerce. Many of ATF’s activities are carried out in conjunction with task forces made up of state and local law enforcement officers, such as Project Safe Neighborhoods. ATF operates a unique fire research laboratory in Beltsville, Maryland, where full-scale mock-ups of criminal arson can be reconstructed.

