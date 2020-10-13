Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to hire thousands during the holiday season

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a new job or side gig for the holiday season you may want to check out Cabela’s. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holiday season across America, hiring 7,000 seasonal team members at a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, October 15. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the Greater Houston area are in search of 125 candidates for positions in retail departments.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Perks and benefits include flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45 percent, healthcare benefits, an award-winning team culture and much more.

As North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s serves millions of customers gifts and experiences that help connect people to nature. Candidates who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply.

Check out the following locations for opportunities.

Bass Pro Shops

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Suite 415

Katy, TX 77494

Cabela’s

2421 Gulf Freeway South

League City, TX 77573

Bass Pro Shops

1000 Bass Pro Drive

Pearland, TX 77047

Thursday, October 15 10 a.m.-7 p.m.