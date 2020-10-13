Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to hire thousands during the holiday season

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a new job or side gig for the holiday season you may want to check out Cabela’s. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holiday season across America, hiring 7,000 seasonal team members at a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, October 15. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the Greater Houston area are in search of 125 candidates for positions in retail departments.
Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Perks and benefits include flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45 percent, healthcare benefits, an award-winning team culture and much more.
As North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s serves millions of customers gifts and experiences that help connect people to nature. Candidates who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply.
Check out the following locations for opportunities.
Bass Pro Shops
5000 Katy Mills Circle
Suite 415
Katy, TX 77494
Cabela’s
2421 Gulf Freeway South
League City, TX 77573
Bass Pro Shops
1000 Bass Pro Drive
Pearland, TX 77047
Thursday, October 15 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
